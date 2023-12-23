Israel Army Says Five Soldiers Killed In Gaza Since Friday

144 soliders killed inside the Gaza Strip since the start of the war (File)

The Israeli army on Saturday said five of its soldiers had been killed in combat in the Gaza Strip since Friday, as it battles the territory's Hamas rulers.

Four soldiers were killed on Friday in southern Gaza, an army statement said, and a fifth on Saturday in the Palestinian territory's north, bringing to 144 the number of troops killed inside the Gaza Strip since the start of Israel's large-scale ground offensive on October 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)