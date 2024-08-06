Israel Army Confirms Death Of Last Missing Person From October 7 Attack

The Israeli military and investigators had carried out an extensive search for her

The Israeli military confirmed on Tuesday that Bilha Yinon, the last person listed as missing from the October 7 Hamas attack, was killed by Hamas that day.

"Today, IDF (Israel army) representatives officially informed the family of Bilha Yinon that she is no longer alive," the military said in a statement.

The Israeli military and investigators had carried out an extensive search for her, the statement said.

"As part of this effort, evidence was discovered in the area of Yinon's house that, after complex testing, enabled the verification of her identity," it said.

We are devastated to share that Bilha Yinon who is the last person missing since October 7th has been confimed as dead.



She was murdered alongside her husband Yaakov on October 7.



May Bilha and Yaakov's memory be a blessing 💔 pic.twitter.com/J6UR9OVmLl — Israel ישראל (@Israel) August 6, 2024

Based on forensic evidence, Israeli experts determined that she was killed on October 7, the military added.

Hamas attacked southern Israeli communities on that day, resulting in the death of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Hamas also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has so far killed at least 39,653 people, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details on civilian and operative deaths.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)