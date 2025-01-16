Advertisement

Israel Accuses Hamas Of 'Reneging' On Parts Of Gaza Deal

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Israel Accuses Hamas Of 'Reneging' On Parts Of Gaza Deal
Jerusalem, Undefined:

Israel on Thursday accused Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas of backtracking on parts of the Gaza ceasefire deal announced the previous day.

"Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding the situation created a "last minute crisis". 
 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel, Palestinians, Gaza Deal
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com