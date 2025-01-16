Israel Accuses Hamas Of 'Reneging' On Parts Of Gaza Deal

Israel on Thursday accused Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas of backtracking on parts of the Gaza ceasefire deal announced the previous day.

"Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions", Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement, adding the situation created a "last minute crisis".



