ISIS Claims Responsibility For London Attack

ISIS's propaganda arm said in a statement that the fighter carried out the attack in response to a call to target nationals of countries belonging to the global anti-ISIS coalition.

The stabbing took place in south London yesterday

Beirut, Lebanon:

The ISIS group said on Monday that a man who stabbed two people in a busy south London street the day before was one of its fighters.

"The attacker in the Streatham area in south London yesterday is an ISIS fighter, and he carried out the attack in response to a call to target nationals" of countries belonging to the global anti-IS coalition, ISIS's propaganda arm said in a statement released through the Telegram messaging application.



