ISIS Says 4 Fighters Carried Out Moscow Attack That Killed 133 People

The Islamic State (IS) jihadist group said Saturday four of its operatives carried out an attack on a concert hall in a Moscow suburb that Russian authorities said killed at least 133 people.

"The attack was carried out by four IS fighters armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs," IS said on one of its Telegram channels, adding that the attack was part of "the natural context of the raging war" with "countries fighting Islam".

