Indian-Origin Student Found In US Days After She Went Missing

An Indian-American student who went missing in the US earlier this week has been found, the police said today.

17-year-old Ishika Thakore had gone missing in Frisco since Monday.

The Frisco police had late last evening posted on X seeking the help of the public to trace Ishika Thakore. "Frisco PD is seeking assistance in locating 17-year-old Ishika Thakore, last seen Monday, April 8 at 11:30 pm in the 11900-block of Brownwood Dr. in Frisco. She is approx 5'4" and 175 lbs, last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve t-shirt and red/green pajama pants," the post said.

Responding to the same post, the police today said the teenager has been located. "The 17-year-old who was the subject of our Critical Missing Alert from earlier today has been located. We'd like to thank everyone for the offers of assistance and words of support," the post further said.

Several Indian and Indian-origin students have died in the US this year.

A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, who moved to the US in 2023 for a Master's at Cleveland State University, was found dead earlier this week. This incident marks yet another episode in a concerning trend of deaths involving Indian-origin students in the United States.

Mohammed Abdul Arfath had been missing for nearly three weeks, and the consulate had earlier said that it was in touch with Abdul's family.

Since the beginning of 2024, there have been at least 11 deaths involving Indian or Indian-origin students in the US.

The US is a favoured destination for Indian students looking to pursue higher education. According to the US, over 2.6 lakh Indian students migrated to the country in the 2022-2023 session. This was a 35 per cent jump from the previous session.