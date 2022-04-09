'Is Twitter Dying?': Elon Musk's Latest Salvo Featuring Top Accounts

Mr Musk has said he looked forward to soon making "significant improvements to Twitter."

In yet another swipe at microblogging platform Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk today shared a list of 10 most followed Twitter accounts, asking "Is Twitter Dying?" as most of those in the list aren't very active users.

"Most of these "top" accounts tweet rarely and post very little content.

Is Twitter dying?" he said.

Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

The list has former US President Barack Obama at the top and Mr Musk at the eighth spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also features in the list, right below the Tesla CEO. Others include entertainers like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Rihana, football star Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Ellen DeGeneres.

Twitter recently named Mr Musk to the board after the outspoken and polarising executive disclosed he had acquired a more than nine per cent stake in the company, making him its largest shareholder.

The social media company's employees have expressed concerns about Mr Musk's influence on the company's board as he is seen as reckless and has attacked Twitter in the past over free speech.

Mr Musk, who is often accused of subtle online bullying, has said he looked forward to soon making "significant improvements to Twitter."

The Tesla chief began polling his followers on whether to add an "edit" button to the service, a long-discussed tweak.

On Thursday, he tweeted a photo of himself smoking marijuana on a Joe Rogan podcast in 2018, with the caption, "Twitter's next board meeting is gonna be lit."

Mr Musk's statements on transgender issues and his reputation as a difficult and driven leader have also caused concern among Twitter employees.