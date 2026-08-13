Is Trump Really In "Excellent Health"? A Doctor Raises Important Questions

Donald Trump is now 80 - the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States. His physician says he is in "excellent health". But a cardiologist who spent 27 years treating former US Vice President Dick Cheney says several visible symptoms and medical tests raise questions that have not been fully answered. Dr Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University, has raised questions about the information released by the White House regarding Trump's health.

Writing in The New York Times, Dr Reiner contrasted Trump's situation with Cheney's approach to his own medical problems. Cheney openly discussed his history of heart disease, including stents, an implanted defibrillator, treatment for an irregular heartbeat and a blood clot in his leg.

Dr Reiner argues that presidential health has often been kept behind a wall of secrecy. Former presidents, including Grover Cleveland and Franklin D Roosevelt, concealed significant medical problems from the public, while concerns over Joe Biden's health became a major political issue after his 2024 debate performance.

Trump's physician Dr Sean Barbabella said after a medical evaluation in May that Trump remained in "excellent health" and that his demanding schedule and physical activity supported his overall well-being.

But Dr Reiner says some publicly visible symptoms have raised questions that the medical reports have not fully answered.

One issue is bruising on Trump's hands. The White House has attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking and aspirin use. But Dr Reiner questions whether those explanations adequately account for the pattern of bruising, including similar discolouration on the president's left hand.

Another concern raised by Dr Reiner is swelling in Trump's legs. A White House physician described the condition as chronic venous insufficiency, a condition in which veins have difficulty returning blood efficiently to the heart. Dr Reiner points to an apparent discrepancy: the May medical examination reportedly did not document leg swelling, raising questions about how a subsequently observed problem was classified.

Dr Reiner also highlights occasions when Trump has appeared to struggle to stay awake during public events. He describes this as excessive daytime sleepiness and says the condition can have several possible causes, some of which may require medical attention.

A further question concerns advanced heart and abdominal imaging Trump underwent at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in October 2025. The US president's physician said the tests were intended to detect potential problems early and assess his overall health. Dr Reiner argues that the public has not been told what prompted such extensive testing.

The cardiologist is not calling for the release of every detail of a president's medical history. He acknowledges that some information could pose security risks.

Instead, he proposes using the 25th Amendment to establish an independent congressional panel capable of assessing presidential health and fitness for office.

The central issue, Dr Reiner argues, is not whether Americans are entitled to a president's complete medical file. It is whether voters can be confident that the person entrusted with the country's enormous powers is medically capable of carrying out the job.