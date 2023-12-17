10-Year-Old Receives 'Iron Man'-Themed Bionic Arm In UK

The boy was equipped with the "Hero Arm"

Harry Jones, a 10-year-old boy from Leyland, Lancashire, England had his dream come true as he received a bionic arm just in time for the holidays. Born without his right arm below the elbow, Harry had always wished for a robot arm, envisioning the ability to partake in two-handed activities like biking and kart racing with his friends.

This week, his dreams transformed into reality when he was equipped with the "Hero Arm" -- a bionic arm with an Iron Man theme. Crafted by Open Bionics, this remarkable arm not only fits Harry's unique needs but also replicates original hand movements.

Harry's new bionic arm also has a feature called freeze mode, giving him the ability to hold onto objects and achieve special milestones like pulling a Christmas cracker for the very first time.

According to a report from i News, Harry holds a unique distinction as one of the early non-military veterans in the UK to receive a transformative bionic arm, courtesy of the NHS. The health service extended the availability of these life-changing arms to civilians last year.

Before receiving this bionic arm, Harry had experimented with various prosthetic options but struggled to find one that truly matched his needs. Reflecting on his previous experiences, he shared, “I've had one arm with a strap around the shoulder, but when riding my bike. I had to really lean forward which was uncomfortable. And another prosthetic arm, all it did was barely open and close which I don't use. With the Hero Arm, I can do so many things. I also love the design. It has a freeze mode, which means when I grip things it locks so I don't drop them.”

The NHS has introduced a groundbreaking policy, making the transformative technology accessible to all patients in England who require it. Under this new initiative, individuals using Hero Arms for a year become eligible for an NHS trial of the technology. Successfully completing the trial grants them the opportunity to retain the bionic arm for a lifetime.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Samantha Payne, co-founder of Open Bionics, shared, “Our community has been lobbying for the NHS to update its policy for nearly a decade, so to see Harry being the first civilian to be fitted with a Hero Arm under the NHS is monumental.”