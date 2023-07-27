Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor's Death At London Home "Not Suspicious": Cops

"A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene... the death is not being treated as suspicious," the force said in a statement which did not name O'Connor, in line with UK policing protocols.

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

London:

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor was pronounced dead Wednesday at a south London residence by police officers responding to reports of "an unresponsive woman", the capital's Metropolitan Police confirmed Thursday.

