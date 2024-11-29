Advertisement

Iran Reiterates Support For Syria As Jihadists Attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "stressed Iran's continued support for the government, nation and army of Syria in their fight against terrorism," during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh.

Fighters enter the Rashidin district on the outskirts of Aleppo on their motorbikes on Friday.
Tehran:

Iran on Friday reiterated its strong support for ally Syria, where jihadists are waging a major offensive in the northwest of the country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "stressed Iran's continued support for the government, nation and army of Syria in their fight against terrorism," during a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bassam al-Sabbagh, according to a statement.

