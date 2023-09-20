Iran President Accuses US Of 'Fanning Flames Of Violence' In Ukraine

Ebrahim Raisi said that United States has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine. (File)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday accused the United States of worsening the Ukraine war but insisted that Tehran -- which has provided drones to Russia -- would back a peace settlement.

"The United States of America has fanned the flames of violence in Ukraine in order to weaken the European countries. This is a long-term plan, unfortunately," he told the United Nations General Assembly.

Iran has tense relations with the United States which has imposed new sanctions on the cleric-run state for selling the killer drones to Moscow.

But Raisi insisted on the neutrality of Iran, which has largely abstained from resolutions on the Ukraine war.

"We support any initiative for a cessation of hostilities and the war," Raisi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)