Advertisement

Iran Nuclear Ambitions 'Threaten All Of Us': UK Foreign Intelligence Chief

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel would do "everything" to stop Tehran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Iran Nuclear Ambitions 'Threaten All Of Us': UK Foreign Intelligence Chief
Iran was to hold talks with Britain, France and Germany on Friday over its nuclear programme.
Paris:

Iran's nuclear ambitions pose a major global security threat even after setbacks dealt to Hamas and Hezbollah, the UK's foreign intelligence chief said Friday.

"Iran's allied militias across the Middle East have suffered serious blows," Secret Intelligence Service chief Richard Moore said in a speech in Paris. "But the regime's nuclear ambitions continue to threaten all of us."

Moore added that "the Iranian regime maintains its efforts to eliminate dissidents at home and abroad".

Iran was to hold talks with Britain, France and Germany in Geneva on Friday over its nuclear programme, in the context of extreme tension in the Middle East between Iran and its allies, and Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Israel would do "everything" to stop Tehran acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The UN nuclear agency has confirmed that Iran plans to install around 6,000 new centrifuges to enrich uranium, according to a report seen by AFP Friday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com