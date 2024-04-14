'Won't Hesitate To...': Iran After Launching Missile Barrage At Israel

Iran today fired armed drones and missiles against Israel, marking a new volatile phase of the Middle East conflict. The attack, in retaliation for a strike in Syria that killed top Iranian military officers, was the first time Iran has struck Israel from its soil.

In a statement, Iran said that the attack was carried out in self-defence against the Israeli military's "aggression". It said the action was a “legitimate” defensive response to the strike in Damascus — which Israel hasn't acknowledged carrying out — and suggested it was a warning. It also warned the US to stay away from the conflict.

"On 14 April 2024, the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces have carried out a series of military strikes on Israeli's military bases in response to, and in exercise of its inherent right of self-defense as recognized under Article 51 of the Charter, against Israel's recurring military aggressions, resulting in the martyrdom of the Iranian military advisors present in Syria," Iran's mission to the United Nations said in its statement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its commitment to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law, while reiterating its determination to forcefully defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests against any unlawful use of force and aggressions," it added.

The country also reiterated that it would launch more attacks if Israel does not cease their actions.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran would not hesitate to take further necessary defensive measures to protect its legitimate interests against any act of military aggression or unlawful use of force," Iran said.

Sirens wailed and Reuters journalists in Israel said they heard distant heavy thuds and bangs from what local media called aerial interceptions of explosive drones. Authorities said a 7-year-old girl was critically injured.

Israel's military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Iran launched dozens of ground-to-ground missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli borders. They included more than 10 cruise missiles, he said.