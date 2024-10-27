Iran's Nuclear Facilities 'Not Impacted' In Israeli Strikes: UN

The United Nations atomic energy watchdog on Saturday said that Iran's nuclear programme -- a source of international controversy -- was not affected by Israel's deadly air strike on its arch-rival's military facilities.

"Iran's nuclear facilities have not been impacted," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi wrote on X, urging "prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials."

