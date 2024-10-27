Advertisement

Iran's Nuclear Facilities 'Not Impacted' In Israeli Strikes: UN

The United Nations urged prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials.

Israel hit Iran with airstrikes in latest attack
Vienna, Austria:

The United Nations atomic energy watchdog on Saturday said that Iran's nuclear programme -- a source of international controversy -- was not affected by Israel's deadly air strike on its arch-rival's military facilities.

"Iran's nuclear facilities have not been impacted," IAEA director general Rafael Grossi wrote on X, urging "prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardize the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials."

