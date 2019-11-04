Iran Increases Enriched Uranium Production 10 Times To 5 Kgs Per Day

Iran has also developed two new advanced centrifuges, one of which is undergoing testing, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, announced at the Natanz facility in central Iran.

World | | Updated: November 04, 2019 17:40 IST
President Hassan Rouhani had earlier said that Iran is retaliating against US sanctions. (File)


Tehran: 

Iran said Monday its enriched uranium production has reached five kilograms per day, more than 10 times the level two months ago when it abandoned a number of commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Trending

IranIran Nuclear DealUranium Production

