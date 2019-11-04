Iran Increases Enriched Uranium Production 10 Times To 5 Kgs Per Day

President Hassan Rouhani had earlier said that Iran is retaliating against US sanctions. (File)

Iran said Monday its enriched uranium production has reached five kilograms per day, more than 10 times the level two months ago when it abandoned a number of commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran has also developed two new advanced centrifuges, one of which is undergoing testing, Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, announced at the Natanz facility in central Iran.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.