Iran Executes 4 People 'Cooperating' With Israeli Spy Agency Mossad: Report

Four individuals convicted of cooperating with Israel's spy agency Mossad were executed in Iran on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said the four men were given the death sentence "for the crime of cooperating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping."

Three other people were handed prison sentences of between five and 10 years after being convicted of crimes that included acting against national security, aiding in kidnapping, and possessing illegal weapons, the Mehr news agency said.

Tasnim news agency reported that the detainees had been arrested in June - before the current unrest sweeping the country - following cooperation between the Ministry of Intelligence and the Revolutionary Guards.

