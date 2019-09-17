Iran Charges 3 Detained Australians With Spying: Report

2 Australians were alleged to have used a drone to take pictures of military sites. (Representational)

Iran has charged three detained Australians with spying, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday, cited by Tasnim news agency.

Two of the Australians were alleged to have used a drone to take pictures of military sites, while a third was accused of spying for another country, Esmaili said, without naming them.

