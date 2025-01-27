Iran Adds Russian-Made Sukhoi-35 Fighter Jets To Its Combat Air Fleet

Amid Western concerns about Tehran and Moscow's growing military cooperation, Iran said it has purchased Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets. Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as ageing US models acquired before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The new jets will bolster Tehran's military capabilities.

"The production of military equipment has accelerated and outdated systems are being retired and replaced with modern and updated ones," news agency Reuters quoted Ali Shadmani, the deputy Coordinator of the Khatam-ol-Anbia Central Headquarters said.

"Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, ground, and naval forces," he added.

Shadmani did not specify whether the jets have already been delivered to Iran, but this is the first time a senior Tehran official confirmed the purchase of Su-35 jets.

In November, Iran's Tasnim news agency said Tehran had finalised arrangements to buy Russian fighter jets.

Earlier this month, Iran and Russia also signed a comprehensive strategic partnership which did not mention arms transfers but said the two will develop their "military-technical cooperation." The deal reinforced ties between the two countries just as they are both facing mounting geopolitical pressures.

The 20-year deal was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It includes a clause that neither country would allow its territory to be used for any action that would threaten the safety of the other, nor provide any help to any party attacking either country.

Such a deal was in talks for years, but current geopolitical events made it the need of the hour. While Russia's regional standing has been strained due to the war in Ukraine, Iran has been grappling with Western sanctions and the weakening of several regional allies amid conflict with Israel in the Middle East.

But arguably, it was the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria in early December that proved to be the key impetus to the strengthening of ties between Tehran and Moscow. Both powers lost a key ally in al-Assad, weakening their power in the wider Middle East.