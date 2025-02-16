Internet Links Trump's Cryptic Quote To CEO Murder Suspect Luigi Mangione

A cryptic quote from US President Donald Trump has ignited online debates, drawing comparisons to an unlikely figure - Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Donald Trump, facing mounting legal challenges over his executive actions, shared a phrase attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte on his Truth Social and X platforms: "He who saves his country does not violate any law." While the quote seemingly referenced Trump's ongoing legal battles, the internet swiftly latched onto a different interpretation, linking it to Luigi Mangione, who has become an unexpected anti-establishment symbol online.

A user wrote on X, "Might is right, says Trump. The mighty will fall, says Luigi."

Might IS right says Trump.



The mighty will fall, says Luigi. — Mords ⚙️ Game Dev (@modredcastleton) February 16, 2025

Another called Mangione a "true American hero."

TRUE AMERICAN HERO ???????????? — lucio ball (@BallLucio62118) February 16, 2025

Luigi Mangione, who pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and firearms offences, was arrested on December 9, 2024, in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Authorities arrested him after a McDonald's worker identified him. They recovered a ghost gun, suppressor, and an alleged anti-healthcare manifesto. Police believe he gunned down Thompson in a targeted attack on December 4, citing frustration with the US healthcare system.

Despite the serious allegations, Mangione's arrest has fuelled a bizarre wave of online support. The hashtag "FreeLuigi" was trending across social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit, and Instagram. Supporters - frustrated with rising healthcare costs - view him as an anti-corporate vigilante, with some posts focusing more on his appearance than the crime itself.

On Saturday, from his detention facility in New York City, Mangione released a statement through a website created by his defence team, acknowledging the overwhelming support. "I am grateful for everyone who has written me... This support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions," he wrote. "While it is impossible to reply to every letter, please know I read each one."

The website, managed by his legal team, seeks to combat misinformation and raise funds for his defence. So far, supporters have crowdfunded nearly $400,000 for his legal expenses. Luigi Mangione's next court appearance is set for February 21 in Manhattan.

As Mangione's case fuels controversy, Trump remains entangled in multiple lawsuits over his executive orders, touching on issues like illegal immigration, military service bans for transgender individuals, and federal workforce reforms. One controversial order seeks to give the White House the power to fire employees who don't "faithfully implement administration policies."

At least 10 lawsuits target Trump's immigration policies, including seven challenging his move to end birthright citizenship. Another lawsuit, as reported by The New York Times, aims to block the release of FBI agents' names involved in the investigation of the January 2021 Capitol riot.