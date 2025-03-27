Video: Tufts University Student Detained By US Immigration Authorities, Visa Revoked

Federal authorities have detained an international student studying at Tufts University near Boston and have revoked their visa, the university said in a statement Tuesday night.

Tufts said the graduate student was taken into US custody from an off-campus apartment building in Somerville, Massachusetts and that it had no further details about the incident or the circumstances surrounding the student's status.

NEW: I've obtained new footage of the abduction of Tufts student Runeysa Ozturk which includes audio of her kidnappers. pic.twitter.com/gucwFxdnOi — Daniel Boguslaw (@DRBoguslaw) March 26, 2025

Representatives for the US Department of Homeland Security, US Customs and Border Protection and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement could not be immediately reached for comment on the university's statement.

A lawyer representing the student could also not be immediately reached.

The detention is the latest move by Republican US President Donald Trump's administration targeting international students as it seeks to crack down on immigration, including ramping up immigration arrests and sharply restricting border crossings.

Trump and his top diplomat Marco Rubio in particular have pledged to deport foreign pro-Palestinian protesters, accusing them of supporting Hamas operatives, posing hurdles for US foreign policy and being antisemitic.

At Columbia University, student protester and lawful permanent resident Mahmoud Khalil was arrested this month. He is legally challenging his detention after Trump, without evidence, accused him of supporting Hamas, which Khalil denies.

Federal immigration officials are also seeking to detain a Korean American Columbia University student, who is a legal permanent US resident and has participated in pro-Palestinian protests, a move blocked by the courts for now.

Earlier this month, a Lebanese doctor and assistant professor at Brown University in Rhode Island was denied re-entry to the US and deported to Lebanon after Trump's administration alleged her phone contained photos "sympathetic" to Hezbollah. Dr. Rasha Alawieh said she does not support the operative group but held regard for its leader, who's now dead, because of her religion.

Trump's administration has also targeted students at Cornell University in New York and Georgetown University in Washington.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)