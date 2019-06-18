Instagram Goes Down For Second Time In 4 Days, Users Go Into A Tizzy

Users made clear their frustration at the frequent outages suffered by Instagram, which was down last week as well.

World | Edited by | Updated: June 18, 2019 21:57 IST
Instagram last suffered an outage on June 14


New Delhi: 

Instagram users went into a tizzy after the social media site reportedly suffered an outage, again, flocking to Twitter to vent their frustration. Users made clear their frustration at the frequent outages suffered by Instagram, which was down last week as well.

Users shared memes and GIFs, with the frequency of Instagram outages being the common theme. People also joked about how Instagram being down leads to a shift in traffic to Twitter.

"Instagram is really down for the 312th this year AGAIN?" a user wrote, with a picture of a despondent looking Ben Affleck.

"Me counting how many times Instagram got down this month. Also me realizing it's probably for the 64800th times this month," another user tweeted.

"Soooo Instagram is going to go down twice in one week now??" read another tweet, with a GIF from the popular TV show "The Office".

Instagram last suffered an outage on June 14.

