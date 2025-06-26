Influencer Tanner Martin Announces His Own Death: "If You're Watching This..."

Popular social media influencer Tanner Martin has died aged 30. The news was announced by him in a pre-recorded video posted on Wednesday by his wife, Shay Wright.

In an emotional video, Martin bid farewell to his loved ones and thousands of followers. "Hey, it's me, Tanner. If you are watching this, I am dead," he said at the beginning of the video, with tears in his eyes.

Watch the video here:

Martin, an ex-call centre worker, was battling stage 4 colorectal cancer after being diagnosed with the disease five years ago. He documented the course of treatment on social video, gaining massive traction and inspiring millions of people.

Recently, they announced the birth of their daughter AmyLou on May 25 this year. In one of the videos, they revealed that they planned pregnancy after the treatment seemed to be working, which later turned out to be a false hope.

What did Martin say in his final video?

"I had a heck of a life," he said in his final video, lasting just over five minutes.

"Life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here. Death is scary, but it's also like a new adventure, you know? I'm excited to see what the experience is like, and hopefully it's good," he said.

"But I love you guys, and seriously, thanks again for all your support and helping to make the last years of my life here on earth like fun and enjoyable and helping me be comfortable."

In another video, the social media influencer was seen covered in blankets, sitting next to his newborn daughter.

As his final wish, he asked for contributions to a GoFundMe. He joked, "for the price of a McChicken you could fund my AmyLou's legacy fund."

The followers were left devastated after the video, in which Martin mostly looked upbeat, trying to hide the tars.

"I am so glad Tanner was able to meet AmyLou and have Father's Day with her," one social media user commented after Martin's death.

"Oh tanner... I'm so glad he did this for you Shay it's beautiful. Sending prayers to you and your little girl. Heaven just gained the best angel. Love you," another user said.

"I'm so sorry Shay and family. My heart aches for you all. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers! Tanner was truly an inspiration!" a hird user said.