Live Updates: Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Plane Loses Contact Shortly After Takeoff

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air lost contact with one of its passenger planes shortly after take-off from the capital Jakarta, the country's transport ministry said Saturday.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati.

"It last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT)."

It was unclear how many passengers and crew were aboard the Boeing 737-500, AFP reported.

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement, according to Reuters.

Here are the LIVE Updates:

Jan 09, 2021 17:45 (IST) Suspected debris of Indonesian plane found: rescue official



Rescuers looking for an Indonesian plane that lost contact after taking off from the capital Jakarta on Saturday have found suspected debris in waters north of the city, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency said.

Agus Haryono told Reuters it had not been confirmed that the debris came from Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182, which lost contact after taking off with more than 50 people aboard, Reuters reported.

Jan 09, 2021 17:29 (IST) Sriwijaya Air plane was heading from Jakarta to Pontianak: Report

The Sriwijaya Air plane took off from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and was headed to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.



Jan 09, 2021 17:17 (IST) Last recorded altitude of aircraft was 250 feet



The highest altitude the aircraft hit was 10,900 feet, while the last altitude it recorded was 250 feet, according to Flightradar24.