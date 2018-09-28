Indonesian City Palu Hit By Tsunami After Strong Earthquake: Live Updates

The Indonesian city of Palu was slammed by waves from a tsunami set off by an earthquake.

Indonesia has been hit by tsunami after a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake had rocked earlier. Many buildings had collapsed in the aftermath of the huge tremor.

Among the country's other big earthquakes, a 6.3-magnitude quake in 2006 rocked a densely populated region of Java near the city of Yogyakarta, killing around 6,000 people and injuring 38,000. More than 420,000 people were left homeless and some 157,000 houses were destroyed. A year earlier, in 2005, a quake measuring 8.7 magnitude struck off the coast of Sumatra, which is particularly prone to quakes, killing 900 people and injuring 6,000.



