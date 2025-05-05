Advertisement

Indian Student In US Poses As Official To Scam 78-Year-Old Woman, Arrested

The student, identified as 21-year-old Kishan Kumar Singh, was arrested in North Carolina's Guilford County.

Kishan Kumar Singh was reportedly on a student visa since 2024.
New Delhi:

An Indian student in the US has been arrested for allegedly trying to scam a 78-year-old woman by pretending to be law enforcement.

The student, identified as 21-year-old Kishan Kumar Singh, was arrested in North Carolina's Guilford County, officials said on Saturday.

The victim was told her bank accounts were compromised and was pressured into withdrawing a large amount of money for "safekeeping", the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said in an official statement.

Singh was arrested when he showed up to collect the package as a "federal agent".

He's now in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $1 million bond and facing felony charges, including attempted obtaining property by false pretenses and exploitation of an elder adult.

Singh was reportedly living near Cincinnati, Ohio, on a student visa since 2024.

In a post on X, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said that scammers are targeting seniors in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, pretending to be law enforcement and demanding money.

"We will NEVER call you and ask for money. Educate yourself and your loved ones," they said.

Last month, two Indian citizens on student visas in the US were arrested for scamming an elderly individual and charged with theft.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on April 28 said that Mahammadilham Vahora and Hajiali Vahora, both 24 years old, claimed to be a “government agent” and made multiple threats to the victim. 

They are subjects of a continued investigation involving victims across the US, it said.

