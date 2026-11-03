Indian Sailor Killed In Drone Attack Off Coast Of Oman, 13 Rescued

An Indian sailor was killed after a cargo ship was attacked near the coast of Oman amid the ongoing Middle East war, authorities said on Tuesday.

The sailor, identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij, was onboard the Indian cargo ship when it came under attack. Thirteen other crew members survived the attack and were rescued by Omani coast guard.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal confirmed the news.

The incident took place on November 2, he said in a post on X. He said the ship was attacked by an "unidentified aerial object while navigating near the coast of Oman". It was carrying 14 Indian seafarers.

"While 13 crew members safely evacuated and were rescued by the Omani Coast Guard, I am deeply saddened to report that one of our seafarers, Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, tragically succumbed to his injuries," he said, expressing condolences.

The ship, MSV Al JusuFi, belongs to Salaya in the Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat. It was carrying cargo from the UAE's Hamriyah Port and was sailing toward Porbandar in Gujarat when an explosive drone or missile hit it. A total of 14 Indian sailors were on board.

Sonowal said that the Centre and the Indian Embassy in Oman are in contact with local authorities to ensure immediate assistance for the 13 survivors and bring back Ajij's body to India.

Amid the ongoing Middle East war, which has seen regular attacks on cargo vessels and ships, several Indian seafarers have been affected.

The Ministry of External Affairs said last week that 22 Indian nationals, including 14 seafarers, have been killed during the war.

"We remain deeply concerned about the situation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a bi-weekly briefing. "Regrettably, 22 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the conflict zone, including 14 seafarers."