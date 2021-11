UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of India's climate commitments at the UN COP26 Summit. (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that India had made a big commitment by saying it would increase its use of clean energy.

"The most important thing that they've said is that they want to decarbonise ... much of their power system by 2030. That's a massive commitment," said Johnson at the UN COP26 World Leaders' Summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously outlined India's commitments to climate action.