India, China To Complete Disengagement Process By End Of This Month: Sources

Indian and Chinese troops will complete disengagement - in the Depsang and Demchok areas of Ladakh - and fall back to pre-April 2020 positions by Tuesday, Army sources said this afternoon.

The two countries reached a patrolling agreement for these regions this week that will, hopefully, put an end to months of military and diplomatic tension along the Line of Actual Control, the de facto international border. This was after a series of military skirmishes from May of that year, including the clash in Ladakh's Galwan in June in which 20 Indian soldiers died for their country.