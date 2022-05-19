In Ukraine's War Crimes Trial, Russian Soldier Asks For 'Forgiveness'

The accused is charged with war crimes and premeditated murder in the Ukraine War.

The first Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine asked for "forgiveness" in a Kyiv court Thursday as he gave a detailed account on how he killed a civilian early during Moscow's invasion.

"I know that you will not be able to forgive me, but nevertheless I ask you for forgiveness," 21-year-old Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin said in court, addressing the wife of a 62-year-old civilian whom he admitted killing in the first days of the invasion.

