In Talks With Pak, Bangladesh Seeks Public Apology For 1971 Atrocities

Bangladesh raised "historically unresolved issues" and sought a public apology from Pakistan over the 1971 atrocities as the two countries held their first foreign secretary-level talks in 15 years here on Thursday.

Dhaka also asked Pakistan to pay USD 4.3 billion as its share from the combined assets at the time when East Pakistan split from Pakistan in 1971 to form an independent Bangladesh. The Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin with his visiting Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch takes place days ahead of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Dhaka on April 27 and 28.

"We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan," Uddin told reporters after the FOC.

He said the issues included "the repatriation of stranded Pakistanis, equitable distribution of undivided assets, transfer of foreign aid funds sent for the victims of the 1970 cyclone, and a formal public apology for the genocide committed by the then Pakistani military in 1971".

"We said this is the right time to settle the historical unsettled issues," the Bangladesh foreign secretary said, adding these issues needed to be resolved for having a "solid foundation of our relations" for mutual benefits and interests.

Asked what was the Pakistani side's response to the call, Uddin said they would like to "remain engaged" with a positive outlook to discuss the unsettled issue in future.

After the talks, held at state guest house Padma, Baloch called on Bangladesh's interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain separately.

The talks come amid a thaw between the two countries after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August last year.

The Yunus-led interim government appears to be playing down the role of Hasina's father Mujibur Rehman in the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. The Indian Army took over 90,000 Pakistan soldiers as prisoners in that war.

According to the foreign secretary, Dhaka also asked Pakistan to pay the unpaid USD 200 million foreign donation for victims of the then East Pakistan after the 1970's cyclone.

Asked if the money devaluation over the decades was taken into consideration in quoting the amounts, the foreign secretary said the issue was just tabled during the FOC and the details are expected to come up during the subsequent talks.

The foreign secretary said the FOC fixed April 27 and 28 for Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's planned Bangladesh visit.

When asked if Dhaka was now leaning towards Islamabad compared to its perceived tilt towards New Delhi earlier, Uddin said, Bangladesh intended to build a relation with Pakistan on the basis of "mutual respect" and "mutual benefit", and it was not an issue of tilting towards any particular country.

