In Latest Attack, Trump's Son Eric Calls Meghan Markle 'Spoiled Apple'

Eric Trump took a swipe at Meghan Markle's past career as a Hollywood actress.

Eric Trump, the son of former US President Donald Trump, has expressed his disdain for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, suggesting his father may deport the couple, should he win the US presidential election come November.

"You can happily have those two [Meghan and Harry] back. We'll happily send them back from America," Eric Trump said in an interview with GB News on Sunday. "You can have them back over here, but I'm not sure if you want them anymore. We might not want them anymore, it feels like they're on an island of their own."

He praised the royal family as a "beautiful" and "sacred Institute" but took a swipe at Meghan Markle's past career as a Hollywood actress, calling her a "spoiled apple" and saying, "You can always have bad actors in everything."

Eric Trump mentioned he held a deep admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth II, adding he and his father "had so much respect" for her. He fondly recalled his father's interactions with Queen Elizabeth during his presidency, from 2017 to 2021.

After her death in 2022, Donald Trump praised her "historic and remarkable reign" on his Truth Social platform. Eric Trump also shared a personal connection to the royal family, revealing that his late mother, Ivana Trump, "had a great relationship" with Princess Diana, Prince Harry's mother.

Eric Trump's recent comments insulting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not the first time the Trump family has publicly criticised the couple. His father, Donald Trump, has been vocal about his dislike for the couple, particularly Markle, whom he has accused of being "disrespectful" to the royal family.

In March, Trump suggested that the royal couple, who have been living in California since 2020, may need to relocate due to Harry's admission of drug use in the US, as revealed in his memoir 'Spare'. The former US President stated that Harry should not have "special privileges" and that "appropriate action" must be taken if he lied on his US visa application.

Previously, at the CPAC in February, Donald Trump declared that he "wouldn't protect" Harry, calling him an "embarrassment" and stating that he "betrayed the queen". He also predicted that Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage would "end bad" in a 2022 interview with Piers Morgan.