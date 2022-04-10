Nightmare Over, Time To Heal: Pak Opposition Leader On Imran Khan Ouster

"The nightmare for my beloved Pakistan is over," tweeted opposition leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), on Sunday expressed relief after the Imran Khan-led government lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, saying that the nightmare of Pakistan is over and it is time to heal.

Taking to Twitter, the PML-N leaders said: "The nightmare for my beloved Pakistan is over. Time to heal & repair."

She further said that the darkest chapter in the history of Pakistan has come to a close, apparently referring to the ouster of Imran Khan as country's Prime Minister.

"The darkest period in the history of Pakistan has come to an end. We bow our heads before The Almighty and pray for His guidance & success as we embark on a difficult journey of repairing the damage this man has caused to our homeland," she tweeted.

Imran Khan lost the no-trust motion in the National Assembly in a late-night vote after high political drama that saw Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly resigning from their posts after strong demands by opposition for completing the vote ordered by the Supreme Court.

"174 members have recorded their votes in favour of the resolution. Consequently, the resolution of no-confidence against Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan has been passed by a majority of the National Assembly," said PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq who chaired the session.

During the vote, members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not present.

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri tendered their resignations amid the high political drama in the country ahead of the no-confidence vote. PML-N's Ayaz Sadiq chaired the session.

Imran Khan tried to block a no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, but Pakistan's top court ordered on Thursday the vote would have to be held by Saturday.

The opposition party had moved the no-trust motion against the PM on March 8.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Assembly will vote on April 11 (Monday) to elect a new Prime Minister.

The Dawn newspaper said citing the presiding officer of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq said that the nomination papers for the new prime minister may be submitted by 2 pm today (Sunday) and scrutiny would be done by 3pm. He summoned the session on Monday at 11 am and said the new premier would be elected then.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is all set to become the next Prime Minister.