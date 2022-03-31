No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Imran Khan's Address To Pak, Debate On No-Trust Motion Today

Imran Khan effectively lost majority in Parliament yesterday. (FILE)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation this evening ahead of the no-confidence motion against him, said the country's federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight".

Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for discussion on security issues, a day after he effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the opposition which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government.

The NSC meeting coincides with the National Assembly session to debate the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Here are the Live updates on No-Trust Vote motion against Imran Khan:

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for discussion on security issues, a day after he effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the Opposition which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government.



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation later tonight ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, said federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.



Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight".

