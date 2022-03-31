No-Trust Vote Live Updates: Imran Khan's Address To Pak, Debate On No-Trust Motion Today

New Delhi:
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation this evening ahead of the no-confidence motion against him, said the country's federal minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight".
Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for discussion on security issues, a day after he effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the opposition which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government.
The NSC meeting coincides with the National Assembly session to debate the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.
Here are the Live updates on No-Trust Vote motion against Imran Khan:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Imran Khan summons National Security Committee meeting ahead of no confidence vote
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for discussion on security issues, a day after he effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the Opposition which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for discussion on security issues, a day after he effectively lost majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the Opposition which had tabled a no-confidence motion against his government.
The NSC meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's House, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted. The NSC is chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by services chiefs, key ministers, national security adviser and top intelligence officials.
Pakistan no-trust vote: Imran Khan To Address Nation Today
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation later tonight ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, said federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.
The development comes at a time when Pakistan National Assembly is all set to take up discussion on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led gov
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation later tonight ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government, said federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight".
The development comes at a time when Pakistan National Assembly is all set to take up discussion on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led gov
IMran Khan no-trust vote: Pakistan National Assembly to discuss no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan today
The Pakistan National Assembly will discuss the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Lower House Session at 4 pm.
Earlier, on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion against the Pakistani PM. With this move, Imran Khan became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion.
The Pakistan National Assembly will discuss the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Lower House Session at 4 pm.
The NA Secretariat issued the order on Wednesday night, with a discussion on the no-trust motion against the Pakistani PM on today's (Thursday) session's agenda, Geo TV reported.
Earlier, on Monday, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif tabled the no-confidence motion against the Pakistani PM. With this move, Imran Khan became the third Pakistani PM to face the no-confidence motion.