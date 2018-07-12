Imran Khan Has 5 Illegitimate Children, Some In India: Ex-Wife Reham Khan

Reham Khan married Imran Khan in January 2015. They divorced nearly 10 months later

Pakistan's cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan has five illegitimate children and some of them are Indians, his former wife Reham Khan has written in her tell-all autobiography. The book - released in paperback in the UK and on Amazon today - had landed in controversy after extracts from its manuscript that talked of Imran Khan's alleged affairs, including homosexual flings, surfaced online.

The book, titled "Reham Khan", details their troubled 10-month marriage and Imran Khan's involvement in politics at the time. But it also includes alleged details of personal issues that had drawn several defamation suits.

In one chapter, Reham Khan details a conversation with her husband during which, she claims, he admitted to having five children with married women. The women, he allegedly said, never made the matter public to save their marriages. His life, she wrote, was all "sex, drugs, rock'n'roll".

The book states:

Reham Khan: What? You have five illegitimate children! How do you know?

Imran Khan: Well, the mothers told me

Reham Khan: All White's?

Imran Khan: No, some are Indians. The eldest is 34 now.

In an interview to NDTV in June, Ms Khan, 45, had said, "What somebody does in their bedroom should be none of my business or your business or anyone's business. But when those antics are connected to merit, when they are connected to someone's ability to govern - or lack of ability in this case - then of course it is public interest. It is not about an extra-marital affair."

At the time, she also said the alleged excerpts were released by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party headed by her former husband.

She said she wrote the book so that her experiences "may help someone".

Reham Khan, a television anchor, had married Imran Khan in January 2015. They divorced nearly 10 months later.

"I have shared my mistakes. Why did I marry the man I married? That's something girls should be made aware of. My motivation to improve awareness and suggest where we go wrong as human beings. When they go to vote, it will be helpful," she had said.