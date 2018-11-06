Imran Khan Government Sacks Pak Channel Head For 'Begging' Slip-Up

Imran Khan was on his maiden visit to China from November 2 to 5 (File Photo)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has ordered for immediate removal of Arshad Khan from the post of Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) after the state-run news channel was involved in a major goof-up during Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to China.

PTV news channel spelled the dateline "Beijing" as "Begging" on the top left corner of the screen during the live broadcast of Mr Khan's speech in China.

The typo continued to remain visible on-screen for around 20 seconds and became a target of trolling by netizens.

Mr Khan was on his maiden visit to China from November 2 to 5 at the invitation of the Chinese leadership.

During the visit, Pakistan and China signed 15 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for bilateral cooperation in poverty alleviation, agriculture, industrial sectors, forestry, Earth science, technical training and transfer of electronics.