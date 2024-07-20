Imran Khan Being Kept In Filthy Circumstances In Jail, Claims His Wife: Report

Imran Khan's wife said he looked malnourished when they met (File)

Expressing concern, Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi has alleged that the former Prime Minister's life is in danger in Adiala Jail, citing previous incidents when he was shot at, and reportedly poisoned, The Express Tribune reported.

In an informal conversation with the journalists at the prison on Saturday, she revealed her fears not only regarding Imran Khan's life but also about her own as well.

She also mentioned that the court has not yet responded to their plea for an investigation into the poisoning. Bushra Bibi claimed that Imran Khan was kept in filthy circumstances and fed tainted food when describing the conditions at the jail.

She said that Imran Khan looked malnourished when they met at Attock Jail and that he spent the whole night picking insects out of his hair.

The treatment of political prisoners in contrast to convicted criminals was also condemned by Bushra Bibi. She emphasised that, whereas Imran Khan suffered without even the most basic amenities, other detainees were treated like royalty.

When a journalist questioned Bushra Bibi about claims of adding toilet cleaner to food and her accusations against the authorities, she responded by saying that, the 'claims were true', according to The Express Tribune.

As the meeting came to an end, Bushra Bibi emphasised her and Imran Khan's readiness to take an oath, stating that the charges made against them were fabricated.

