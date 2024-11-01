Immigrants Turned Citizens: What Drives Their Voting Decisions In 2024

Nine immigrants from various countries, including Lebanon, Germany, Taiwan, and Mexico, took the oath to become American citizens in a scenic outdoor naturalisation ceremony overlooking Los Angeles, with the iconic Hollywood sign as their backdrop.

As the US presidential election draws near, many of these new citizens are eager to exercise their right to vote, with some already knowing who they'll support.

Chia Hsin Tsai, a 33-year-old marketing manager from Taiwan, is one of them. She's lived in the US for 11 years and applied for citizenship in March. "Becoming a part of the country that I'm living in makes me feel special," she said, though she didn't disclose who she'll vote for.

Floriane Turcat, a 37-year-old French actress, was inspired by American movies and TV shows. She's now registered to vote in California and plans to support Vice President Kamala Harris, citing concerns for women's rights and reproductive rights. She said, “I want to be part of the political movement of this country,” and added, “Even though California is a Democratic state, I want to be able to participate and have a voice and state that it's important for me. I want to stand for my rights.”

Phoenix De Los Angeles Lopez Daal, a 31-year-old set dresser from Venezuela, hopes to vote for former President Donald Trump. He is of the opinion that there should be freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the right to own and carry arms.

Dennis Beier, a 46-year-old German film producer, wants to vote for Harris to protect democracy, especially after the January 6 US Capitol attack. Beier has always seen the US as a land of freedom and opportunity. “I just want to keep like this whole democracy thing intact,” Beier stated. “And people need to respect when they lose, that's part of it, and if you can't, then you should not be in politics.”

The US presidential election is heating up, with just days to go until November 5th. Harris and Trump are neck and neck in a fiercely contested battle for the White House. These individuals, along with tens of millions of other Americans, will shape the country's future with their votes.