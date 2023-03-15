'I'm A Scumbag,' Writes Thief As He Returns Stolen 'Postbox To Heaven'

The thief returned the box with an apology letter and some money for damage.

A thief in the United Kingdom felt so guilty of his criminal act that he not only returned the stolen stuff but also left an apology letter and Rs 2,000 for the damages caused to the stolen goods.

The hooded thief caused outrage among the local people when he was caught on surveillance cameras stealing the box from Hughes Funeral Directors in Cannock, Staffordshire, on Sunday morning (March 1). The white-painted pillar box, also known as the "postbox to heaven," had been installed at the place so grieving relatives could write letters to dead loved ones, reported The Metro News.

The news outlet further said that this theft act created wrath among people as the box was loaded with emotional letters, photographs and many other write-ups addressed to the dead from their loved ones.

Kim Hughes, 38, owner of the funeral home, said her 'heart sank' when she realized it was gone, adding: "All he'd probably get out of opening that was a picture some children drew for their grandad."

However, the news circulated on social media and through other sources of communication, and the thief got to know about the reality of the box.

With this news, the guilt-ridden thief had a change of heart and returned it the next day.

The organisation, Hughes Funeral Directors shared this news on Facebook in a post that comprises images of the letter and the box.

The thief also left Rs 2,000 (20 pounds) for paint after he damaged the postbox and wrote a letter admitting "I'm a scumbag" and adding: "With all my heart, I'm so so sorry."



The note read: 'I'm putting 20 Pounds in for you to repaint it. I'm so sorry.

"I would just like to say I'm so sorry for taking the post box; I didn't read any letter or anything saying what it was."

"That does not make it right in any way. I'm a scumbag for even taking it to start with. It was late when I saw it on Facebook, and I'm a coward, a lowlife."

"Please forgive me for this, and please believe me when I say I didn't know what it was."

"I have put it where you will have it brought back to you because I am a fool who is so ashamed of what I have done. I am really sorry; honestly, with all my heart, I'm so so sorry."