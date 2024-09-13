Illia Yefimchyk, World's 'Most Monstrous Bodybuilder,' Dies Aged 36

Illia Yefimchyk claimed impressive lifting stats, including a 600-pound bench press, 700-pound deadlift.

Illia 'Golem' Yefimchyk, widely recognised as the world's "most monstrous bodybuilder," died aged 36, reportedly due to a heart attack. He was admitted to a hospital on September 6, where he fell into a coma, and passed away on September 11. The Belarusian man earned the nickname "The Mutant" in bodybuilding circles due to his imposing 6-foot frame and 340-pound weight.

Yefimchyk's wife, Anna, performed chest compressions while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, The New York Post reported.

"I spent every day with him, hoping for recovery. His heart started beating again for two days, but doctors informed me that his brain had stopped functioning," Anna shared with local media.

He maintained 25-inch biceps through a rigorous diet, consuming up to 16,500 calories a day, which reportedly included over five pounds of steak and more than 100 pieces of sushi across seven meals.

Although Yefimchyk never competed in professional bodybuilding events, he shared his training routines online, amassing many followers across social media platforms.

He claimed impressive lifting stats, including a 600-pound bench press, 700-pound deadlift, and 700-pound squats.

His death follows those of British bodybuilder Neil Currey, 34, and Brazilian competitor Antonio Souza, 26. Currey was found dead in September 2023, with his parents attributing it to prolonged steroid use, according to the BBC. Souza died from cardiac arrest on August 3 after placing in the top three at a competition.