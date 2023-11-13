Woman In Iceland Captures Shocking Moment Earthquake Causes House To Shake

A couple captured the moment a strong tremor shook a house in Grindavik, Iceland.

Iceland has issued a state of emergency, prompting authorities to advise the evacuation of residents from the coastal town of Grindavik. This precaution is taken in response to an elevated risk of a volcanic eruption resulting from a series of intense earthquakes in the southwest region of the country. A couple captured the moment a strong tremor shook a house in Grindavik, Iceland.

Caitlin McLean, originally from Scotland, was visiting her boyfriend, Gisli Gunnarsson, and the couple had to seek refuge at his mother's residence in Reykjavik on Friday due to concerns about a potential volcanic eruption.

The video shows furniture and light fixtures shaking violently while they look stunned in the video.

Mr Gunnarsson expressed to the PA news agency his apprehension, fearing that he might never return to his home.

The earthquakes in Grindavik have been so strong.

I think the biggest one today was of 5.2 magnitude. A lot of people have fled the town. There are evacuation plans in place in case of eruption.#icelandearthquakes#grindavik#earthquake#iceland#Sismopic.twitter.com/d5JeQMIGmT — Shadab Javed (@JShadab1) November 11, 2023

"At around four on Friday, (the earthquakes) just started being non-stop. Just constant big quakes for hours," Mr Gunnarsson, 29, told the PA news agency

He further told the news agency, "First and foremost, the thought that you might never see your home town ever again, that's tough.

"We all rushed out of (Grindavik) so quickly, in a matter of hours, so we didn't really think at the time that might possibly be the last time we see our home, so that's been difficult.

"It's a pretty grim situation at the moment."

Nearly 800 quakes were recorded between midnight and 2 pm (local time) on Friday, with the shallowest at a depth of 3-3.5 kilometres (1.86-2.18 miles), according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office.

"Earthquakes may become bigger than those that have already occurred, and this sequence of events could lead to an eruption. However, there are still no signs that the magma is nearing the surface. Its progress is being closely monitored," CNN reported the Civil Protection Agency as saying.

Since 2021, Iceland has witnessed an eruption almost every 12 months, with the latest occurring in July south of Reykjavik, the capital.