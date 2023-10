Hurricane Lidia made landfall Tuesday on Mexico's Pacific Coast.

Hurricane Lidia made landfall Tuesday on Mexico's Pacific Coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm, forecasters said.

Lidia came ashore near the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, packing maximum sustained winds of around 140 miles (220 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)