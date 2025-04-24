How Zelensky Responded To Trump's Demand Of Ceding Crimea To Russia

After another explosive exchange with the US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a 2018 declaration from Trump's first term, which said Crimea is a Ukrainian territory. This came after Trump scolded his Ukrainian counterpart for not ceding Crimea to Russia, saying it was harming truce talks with Moscow that could result in ending the years-long war in Ukraine.

Describing peace talks in London on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said they were marked by "emotions". He also vowed to abide by the Ukrainian constitution, which he previously asserted forbids surrendering territory such as Crimea to Russia.

"Emotions have run high today. But it is good that 5 countries met to bring peace closer. Ukraine, the USA, the UK, France and Germany. The sides expressed their views and respectfully received each other's positions. It's important that each side was not just a participant but contributed meaningfully," the Ukrainian President said in a post on X.

"The American side shared its vision. Ukraine and other Europeans presented their inputs. And we hope that it is exactly such joint work that will lead to lasting peace. We are grateful to partners. Ukraine will always act in accordance with its Constitution and we are absolutely sure that our partners in particular the USA will act in line with its strong decisions," he added.

Zelenskyy also posted a 2018 Crimea Declaration from Mike Pompeo, who was Secretary of State during Trump's first term, which said: "The United States rejects Russia's attempted annexation of Crimea and pledges to maintain this policy until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored."

Trump Lashes Out At Zelensky

This came after Trump lashed out at Zelensky on Wednesday, blaming the Ukrainian president's refusal to accept Russian occupation of Crimea for the failure to end the war.

Before that, US Vice President JD Vance laid out the US vision for a peace deal where Russia would get to keep already occupied swaths of Ukraine, which include Crimea.

Trump said a deal was "very close" -- and effectively closed with Moscow -- but Zelensky was proving "harder" to negotiate with.

The Ukrainian president's refusal to accept US terms for ending the conflict -- which began with Russia's invasion -- "will do nothing but prolong the 'killing field'," he added.

"I think we have a deal with Russia. We have to get a deal with Zelensky," Trump told reporters. "I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky. So far, it's been harder."

Intense US pressure on Ukraine to accept a deal comes after Trump regularly boasted on the campaign trail that he would resolve the conflict in 24 hours. However, the American leader so far has put no equivalent visible pressure on Russia, while dangling a lifting of massive US economic sanctions against Moscow if the fighting stops.

As the leaders traded accusations, Ukrainian authorities issued an alert for an "enemy missile" attack on Kyiv, with explosions heard across the capital.