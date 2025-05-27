How This 'Run It Straight' Challenge Turned Deadly: What To Know

A 19-year-old boy from New Zealand died after taking part in a rugby-inspired social media craze called the "Run It Straight" challenge. He died after sustaining a severe head injury.

What is the Run It Straight challenge?

It's a viral social media trend in which people run straight at each other, full speed without wearing protective headgear. The aim is to knock down the other person. But doctors have warned people against trying such actions for they can cause brain injuries or something even worse.

Run It Straight challenge rules

Two players run straight at each other from a distance.

The goal is to collide head-on with full force.

Players are not allowed to trick or dodge.

They are also not allowed to wear protective headgear like helmets.

According to The Guardian, the Run It Straight challenge was hosted in Auckland last week and eight men competed for a prize of $20,000 (approx. Rs 16.4 lakh) and around 1,000 people came to watch. The challenge was organised by a group called RUNIT, which described it as "the world's fiercest new collision sport that tests strength and grit."

During the event, two men suffered head injuries, with one of them appearing to have a seizure, reported the English daily. The winners of this challenge will run in a final competition, which will be held next month. They will compete for $2,50,000 (approx. Rs 2.05 crore).

Any contact sport, such as boxing, martial arts, or combat-style exercises, should be practised under medical supervision and professional instruction, according to the organizer, RUNIT. Speaking about their events, it said that they carefully screen participants and have strict guidelines about how and where to tackle.

Every participant has to go through proper medical checkups before and after the event, with medical staff ready during the event, the group said.

The Run It Straight challenge gained popularity after several former rugby players expressed interest in this competition.