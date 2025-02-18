Palaces, Supercars, Mega-Yachts: Sheikh Emir Of Qatar's Luxurious Lifestyle

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Emir of Qatar, arrived in India on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving him at the airport. Sheikh Tamim, will hold talks with PM Modi on trade, energy and investment. The visit is expected to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between India and Qatar.

Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world, owing to its massive natural gas and oil reserves. The ruling Al-Thani family, to which Sheikh Tamim belongs, has controlled the nation for nearly two centuries, gaining vast wealth through its energy exports and strategic investments.

Who Is Sheikh Tamim, The Emir of Qatar

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani succeeded his father Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani as the Emir of Qatar in 2013. The Al-Thani family has ruled Qatar since its founding, with 11 members holding the title of Emir.

The Qatari royal family's net worth is estimated to be over $335 billion, according to Bloomberg, making them one of the wealthiest dynasties in the world. Sheikh Tamim himself is believed to have a fortune exceeding $2 billion, though exact figures remain closely guarded. The royal family's wealth comes not just from Qatar's energy resources but also from an expansive global investment portfolio.

Sheikh Tamim's Assets

Palaces

The royal family resides in the Doha Royal Palace, a $1 billion golden architectural marvel with 15 palaces and a parking space for 500 cars. The emir owns a white palace in Oman. In London, Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser Al Missned, one of the former emir's wives, purchased three Cornwall Terrace properties in 2013 for $140 million, converting them into a super-mansion featuring 17 bedrooms, 14 lounges, a cinema, a juice bar and a swimming pool.

Yacht

The Emir owns The Katara, one of the world's most luxurious and expensive mega-yachts, priced at nearly $400 million. This 124-metre vessel includes a helicopter pad and multiple decks for leisure. In 2019, a shipyard fire in Doha destroyed three other royal yachts, each worth tens of millions.

Airlines

Qatar's royal family operates an exclusive airline - Qatar Amiri Flight - founded in 1977. This airline serves only the royal family and top government officials, with a fleet of 14 aircraft, including three Boeing 747-8 jets, each costing over $400 million, and multiple Airbus models, valued between $100 million and $500 million.

Car Collection

The Emir's car collection includes a Bugatti Divo, Veyron, Chiron, LaFerrari Aperta, Lamborghini Centenario, Mercedes AMG 6x6 and a Rolls-Royce Phantom, among others.

Paintings

The family is also known for its passion for fine art, having spent billions on paintings and collectables. Some of their most significant acquisitions include:

Paul Cezanne's "The Card Players" ($250 million, 2011)

Mark Rothko's "White Center" ($72.8 million)

Andy Warhol's "Men in Her Life" ($63.4 million)

Sports

Sheikh Tamim founded Qatar Sports Investment (QSI) in 2004, which now owns the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club. The family also owns stakes in Portugal's SC Braga (21.7 per cent), Spain's Malaga CF, and is reportedly eyeing Italy's Sampdoria.

Qatar made history by hosting the most expensive FIFA World Cup ever in 2022, investing $300 billion in stadiums and infrastructure over 12 years.

Global Investments

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country's sovereign wealth fund, manages assets worth over $450 billion. It owns stakes in some of the world's most prominent companies, including Barclays, Volkswagen, Heathrow Airport and the Empire State Building. They also own the iconic Harrods department store in London.

Sheikh Tamim, as the head of state, oversees these vast investments, making him one of the most financially influential leaders globally. His family's assets include palatial residences in London, Paris, and New York, a fleet of private jets, and luxury yachts.