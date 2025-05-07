Advertisement

Houthi Top Official Says Will Continue To Attack Israel To Support Gaza

He asked Israelis to "remain in shelters because their government will not be able to protect them," indicating the ceasefire with the U.S. did not include a halt of the group's attacks on Israel.

Top Houthi official said that Israeli government won't be able to protect its citizens.
Sanaa:

The head of Yemen's Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, said the Iran-aligned group will continue their attacks to support Gaza, Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV reported.

