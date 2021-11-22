Chilling Video Shows SUV Running Over People In US Christmas Parade

A "person of interest" has been taken into custody, said police

There was singing, there was dancing and good cheer all around as people participated in a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin. The mood suddenly turned funereal as an SUV plowed into the parade causing "some fatalities" and injuring more than 20 people, said police.

"Oh my God, oh my God, no" shrieks went up as the red SUV tore through the barricades running over people, as seen in a chilling video from the scene.

Graphic video shows a speeding vehicle ram through participants of the Christmas parade in #Waukesha, Wisc. Few details confirmed at this point though the police said they have a person of interest they're looking into. pic.twitter.com/zKEX1VoC2T — Andy Ngô ????️‍???? (@MrAndyNgo) November 22, 2021

The incident occurred just after 4:30 pm (2230 GMT), as spectators in the town of Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb, watched the annual tradition.

According to bystanders and footage, the SUV sped into the parade behind a school marching band.

A total of 11 adults and 12 children were taken to six area hospitals, Fire Chief Steven Howard told reporters.

A "person of interest" has been taken into custody, said police, adding that officers had recovered the involved vehicle.

SUV speeding towards parade in Waukesha posted by a spectator on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/iDMe0HxQpv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2021

During the incident an officer did fire at the SUV in an attempt to stop it, the authorities added.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said he and his wife were "praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act."