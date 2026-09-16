"Hope For Peace, Stability": India Condemns Houthi Drone Attack Near Mecca

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday stated that India is "deeply concerned" about the drone attack near the holy city of Mecca.

Responding to questions regarding the drone attack near Mecca, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, considering the religious significance of the city.

"We are deeply concerned at the drone attack near Makkah (Mecca). India reiterates its condemnation of attacks on the sovereign territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of actions that endanger civilian lives and infrastructure. The incident near Makkah is particularly concerning, given the special significance of the city to Muslims across the world," Jaiswal said in a statement.

"We hope for the early restoration of peace and stability in the region," he added.

India's response comes after Royal Saudi Air Defence Forces intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis before it entered Mecca's airspace on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthis said that it had shot a drone from the rebels that was heading towards Mecca.

Read | Houthi Threat Reaches Mecca, Pakistan Hides Behind 'Ops' To Avoid Saudi Fight

"The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a hostile drone launched by the Terrorist Houthi Militia before it entered the Prohibited Airspace Area of the Holy City of 'Makkah Al-Mukarramah'", read the statement, using another name for Mecca, posted on X by the coalition's spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

Al Maliki described the incident as a "terrorist act" and that the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a "red line". He said that this was the second attempt to target Mecca, referring to a ballistic missile launch in July 2017.

However, the Houthis rejected Saudi Arabia's claim and called the allegation "fabrications and lies".

"The fabrications and lies promoted by the criminal Al Saud regime regarding the targeting of the Honorable Mecca cannot deceive anyone, for it is they who desecrate it with debauchery and licentiousness and by importing prostitutes, and there is no threat from Yemen to the sanctities," the statement read.

Read | Yemen's Houthis Claim They Shot Down Saudi F15 Fighter Jet

The Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said that their operations were directed at Saudi's oil facilities and military bases which are quite far from the "sacred sites".

The latest confrontation has also unfolded against the backdrop of the wider West Asia conflict, with renewed Houthi attacks and Saudi airstrikes adding another front to the regional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)