Hong Kong Court Convicts Man In First National Security Trial

A Hong Kong court convicted a man of terrorism and inciting secession on Tuesday in the first trial under a national security law imposed by China to stamp out dissent.

Tong Ying-kit, a 24-year-old former waiter, was found guilty of both charges by a panel of three judges who ruled that a flag he flew sporting a popular protest slogan was "capable of inciting others to commit secession" and therefore illegal.

