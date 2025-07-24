Hindu Temple In Australia's Melbourne Defaced With Racist Graffiti

A Hindu temple in Melbourne was defaced with hateful slurs demanding, "Go Home Brown C**t", in the latest incident of racism in Australia. The incident at the Swaminarayan Temple reportedly happened on July 21, with the same message also appearing on the walls of at least two nearby Asian-run restaurants in the Boronia suburb, according to a report by The Australia Today.

Makrand Bhagwat, President of the Hindu Council of Australia, issued a statement expressing his shock over the incident and said, "Seeing it (temple) vandalised with hateful words was heartbreaking for volunteers and worshippers alike."

He noted that the temple, which draws congregants from across Melbourne's Indian population, hosts daily prayers, cultural festivals, and community meals.

"Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity...It's where we come together to celebrate our faith and heritage," Bhagwat said.

Victoria's premier, Jacinta Allan, also condemned the incident and said that what happened was "hateful, racist and deeply disturbing."

"It wasn't just vandalism - it was a deliberate act of hate, designed to intimidate, isolate, and spread fear. It was an attack on your right to feel safe and to belong, and on the values that bind us together. There's no place for it anywhere in Victoria. And it must be called out for what it is," she said in a statement.

Allan urged Victoria Police to take the matter seriously and said Australia's Minister for Multicultural Affairs will soon visit the Shree Swaminarayan Temple to offer the support of the government and to listen to the community directly.

"No community should ever have to endure something like this, but in speaking out, you've shown an enormous amount of strength and dignity. As Premier, I want you to know how much your contribution, your culture, and your faith mean to me, and to the future we're building together in this state," she added.

The Australian police have, meanwhile, started investigating "four linked incidents in Boronia", including the temple and two restaurants, according to the Australia Today report.

"Police are investigating following reports of graffiti in Bayswater and Boronia on 21 July...It is understood graffiti was spray-painted on the front of a healing centre on the Mountain Highway overnight," police told the publication.

"Shortly after, graffiti was discovered on a temple on Wadhurst Drive in Boronia about 9.30 am. Two further restaurants were located with graffiti on Boronia Road," they added.

